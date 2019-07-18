JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Eggnog pictured) from $16.80 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's up to $27 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $3 less two weeks ago. Shop Now
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, but the price has dropped to $14.24 before coupon, $7.12 after. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
Amazon offers select Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples in several colors (Loden Frost pictured) for free. (Scroll towards the bottom of the page, click on the desired color, then choose the 8x10" Peel & Stick Color Swatch option.) Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's a great way to get a free color swatch without in-store pickup hassles. Color choices may be limited. Shop Now
Michelle Select via Amazon offers the GRG 80-watt LED Garage Light in 80W Standard Version for $62.99. Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "MSGARAGE10" to cut that to $31.79. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- each wing can adjust by 90°
- E26/E27 medium base
- 8,000-lumens
Gruory via Amazon offers the Moohoo 7x5-Foot Colorful Brick Photo Backdrop for $21.24. Coupon code "MOHOO0ffer" cuts that to $13.81. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- cotton & polyester composite fabric
- waterproof
- fade-resistant
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan or Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $19.62. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x29
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Queen Air Mattress in Beige for $34.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $29.74. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $89 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
