JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now