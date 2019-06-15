New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
from $14 $20
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Imperial Medallion Rectangular Rug in a plethora of colors (Tavern Gray pictured) with prices starting from $19.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- washable
- cut-and-loop pile
- taped edges and bar-tacked corners
- fade- and slip-resistant (does not require non-skid rug pad)
- made in the USA
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cboke Deluxe Indoor Faux Sheepskin Shaggy Rug
$30 $60
free shipping
Cboke via Amazon offers its Cboke Deluxe Indoor Modern Faux Sheepskin Shaggy Rug in Mixed Blue for $59.98. Coupon code "Y947NF8F" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- measures 45.6" x 62.9"
- anti-skid backing
- polypropylene fiber construction
Amazon · 3 days ago
Silk Road Concepts 20x59" Rug
from $16 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Silk Road Concepts 20x59" Rug in several colors (Yellow pictured) from $16.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Shop Now
Tips
- Other colors are available for a few cents more
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ottomanson One Hundred Dollar Bill Rug
$12
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck
Amazon offers Prime members the Ottomanson 22" x 53" One Hundred Dollar Bill Area Rug for $11.73 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although we saw this for $2 less last October. It features a non-slip rubber backing.
Overstock.com · 1 wk ago
Edie 5x8-Foot Bohemian Area Rug
$64 $201
free shipping
Overstock.com offers the Edie 5x8-Foot Bohemian Area Rug for $63.99 with free shipping. That's $137 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
New
JCPenney · 56 mins ago
Samsonite Swerv DLX 28" Hardside Spinner Luggage
$112 $400
free shipping
JCPenney offers the Samsonite Swerv DLX 28" Hardside Spinner Luggage in several colors (Lagoon pictured) for $159.99. Coupon code "REA472" spins that down to $111.99. With free shipping, that's $288 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
Features
- 4 multi-directional spinner wheels
- mesh and modesty pockets on the interior
- full-zip compression panel
- expandable case
- side-mounted TSA locks
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Arizona Men's Carpenter Jeans
$13 $50
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Carpenter Jeans in Medium Sand for $17.99. Coupon code "REA472" drops that to $12.59. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $37 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 29x30 to 40x32
