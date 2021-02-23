New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
extra 15% to 25% off
free shipping
The main draw here is avoiding truck delivery fees (starting from $75) on large mattresses, furniture, and rugs via coupon code "SHIPFORYOU" – but if you're looking to save an extra 15% to 25%, "ROOMBUY" should apply to most items. Shop Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Pictured is the Sealy Posturepedic Humbolt Ltd Firm Pillow Top Twin Mattress for $509.06 (savings of $996 after coupons).
- For items that don't take truck delivery, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Details
Comments
IKEA · 1 mo ago
IKEA Trädkrassula Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set
$10
$5 shipping
A duvet set for $10 or less (see below) is nothing to sneeze at. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- It's also available in a Twin size for $7.99.
- In-store pickup may also be available.
Macy's · 4 days ago
Macy's Presidents' Day Furniture and Mattress Sale
20% to 60% off
Save on a variety of home and outdoor furniture, rugs, and mattresses. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping surcharges are assessed during checkout and will vary based on size and weight.
- Pictured is the Tribeca Storage Queen Platform Bed for $499 ($300 off).
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Bonsai Tree Burrito Blanket
$16 $27
free shipping
Apply code "Y4RJOB7L" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Wolf Grey via Amazon.
Features
- 60" diameter
- machine washable
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper
$34 $60
free shipping
That's a savings of $26 off list and a cheaper option than both some smaller and larger sizes. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Oaskys via Amazon.
Features
- 100% cotton
- elastic fabric pocket fits 8-21” deep
