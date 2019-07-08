New
Today only, JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Bozeman 7-Piece Comforter Set for $89.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY23" drops that to $67.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $112 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in full or queen
- 1 comforter
- 2 standard shams
- bed skirt with 15" drop
- 18" x 18" decorative pillow
- 16" x 16" decorative pillow
- 12" x 18" decorative pillow
Details
Comments
Macy's · 22 hrs ago
3-pc. Reversible Comforter Sets at Macy's
$20
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of 3-pc. Reversible Comforter Sets to $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $60 off list and a great price for all sizes twin, full/queen, and king. Buy Now
Tips
- Twin sizes include a comforter and a single sham and Full/Queen sizes and larger include a second sham.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow
$48 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow in Blue for $47.97 with free shipping. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits queen air mattresses up to 22" thick
- hooded top and extra foot room
- adjustable straps
- includes bed skirt, pillows, and side storage pockets
- Model: HB-BINB
exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 2 wks ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
Features
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Macy's · 22 hrs ago
Hallmart Collectibles Amanda 3-Piece Comforter Set
$20 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Hallmart Collectibles Amanda 3-Piece Comforter Set for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $2 less on Cyber Monday. Buy Now
Features
- Twin includes one 68" x 86" comforter with one 20" x 26" sham
- Full/Queen includes one 86" x 86" comforter with two 20" x 26" shams
- King includes one 101" x 86" comforter with one 20" x 36" shams
Ends Today
JCPenney · 3 days ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$14
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $13.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under our May mention, up to $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ends Today
JCPenney · 2 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Cash Strap Sandals
$14 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Cash Strap Sandals in Brown for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for free same-day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95.) That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes 8 to 13. Buy Now
JCPenney · 5 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's $983 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
Ends Today
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Outdoor Oasis 10x6ft Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella
$38 $180
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x6-Foot Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella in Red for $53.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $37.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $134 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Ends Today
JCPenney · 3 days ago
JCPenney Home Quick-Dri Bath Towels
from $3
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Quick-Dri Bath Towels in an array of colors from $2.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $2.03. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (If same-day isn't available, pickup adds $3.95.) That's tied with last July's starting price and is a savings of up to $55. Shop Now
Features
- Washcloth for $2.09
- Hand Towel for $2.79
- Bath Towel for $4.19
- 6pc Bath Towel Set for $17.50
Ends Today
JCPenney · 2 days ago
JCPenney Home 50x95" Pasadena Embroidery Room Darkening Grommet Panel
$13 $18
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the JCPenney Home 50x95" Pasadena Embroidery Room Darkening Grommet Panel in Cool White for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1.5" diameter grommets
- machine washable
