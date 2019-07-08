New
JCPenney · 15 mins ago
JCPenney Home Bozeman 7-Piece Comforter Set
$67 $180
free pickup at JCPenney
Today only, JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Bozeman 7-Piece Comforter Set for $89.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY23" drops that to $67.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $112 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • available in full or queen
  • 1 comforter
  • 2 standard shams
  • bed skirt with 15" drop
  • 18" x 18" decorative pillow
  • 16" x 16" decorative pillow
  • 12" x 18" decorative pillow
  • Code "SUNDAY23"
  • Expires in 12 hr
