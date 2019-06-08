New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
LightInTheBox · 2 days ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$159 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Greenco 5 Tier Wall Mount Corner Shelves
$15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Greenco 5-Tier Wall Mount Corner Shelves in Espresso for $15.29. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $14.90. (Amazon charges the same when you opt for no-rush shipping.) That's pennies under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- measures 7.75" x 7.75" x 48.5"
- includes all necessary mounting hardware
- Model: GRC2715
eBay · 1 wk ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Creative Co-Op Eat Here Metal Wall Sign
$21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Creative Co-op Eat Here Metal Wall Sign for $21.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- measures 9" x .5" x 16"
- retro look with distressed finish
- designed to give illusion of an electric sign (does not light up)
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts
from $4
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a selection of St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts with prices starting from $3.59 via coupon code "FORYOU6". Opt for in-store pickup (or same-day pickup, where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Deal ends June 9. Shop Now
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Home Expressions Easy-Care Percale Sheet Set
from $10
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Easy-Care Percale Sheet Set in a variety of colors with prices starting from $14.99. Coupon code "REA472" drops that starting price to $10.49 with sizes listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's at least $20 off and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- Sets include a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases (Twin sizes include a single pillowcase)
- Twin for $10.49 ($20 off)
- Twin XL for $11.89 ($23 off)
- Full for $24.49 ($46 off)
- Queen for $28 ($52 off)
- King for $34.99 ($65 off)
- California King for $34.99 ($65 off)
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
St. John's Bay Men's Shorts
from $8
free shipping w/ $99
Save on shorts for every occasion
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Men's Shorts with prices starting at $7.99 via coupon code "FORYOU6". Opt for in-store pickup (or same-day pickup where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Deal ends June 9. A couple of best bets, with prices after all discounts and same-day pickup:
- St. John's Bay Men's Cargo Shorts for $11.99 (pictured, $24 off)
- St. John's Bay Men's Chino Shorts for $11.99 ($24 off)
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$14 $60
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Black for $17.99. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $14.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may be available.) That's $46 off and an incredibly low price for a pair of oxfords. Buy Now
- Wide sizes cost more so be sure to select "medium" width
- Available in select medium sizes from 8 to 13
