JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCPenney Home Bayview Grommet-Top Sheer Panel
$12 $30
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Bayview Grommet-Top Sheer Panel in several colors (White pictured) from $14.99. Coupon code "TRENDY29" cuts that to $11.99. Opt for same-day pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee; otherwise, choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup. That's at least $18 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • available in sizes 50x63" to 50x108"
  • Code "TRENDY29"
  • Expires 8/26/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
All Deals Decor JCPenney JCPenney Home
