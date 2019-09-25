New
JCPenney · 33 mins ago
JCPenney Home Bayview Embroidery Sheer Grommet-Top Curtain Panel
from $16
pickup at JCPenney

That's at least $29 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Use coupon code "BLAC43" to get this discount; you'll receive a single curtain panel.
  • It's available in several colors (White Gray pictured).
  • Where available, opt for free same-day pickup; otherwise, choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • 50" x 63" for $15.75 ($29 off)
  • 50" x 72" for $19.25 ($36 off)
  • 50" x 84" for $19.25 ($36 off)
  • 50" x 95" for $22.75 ($42 off)
  • 50" x 108" for $26.25 ($49 off)
Details
Comments
  • Code "BLAC43"
