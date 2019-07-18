Ending today, JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home 6-Piece Tribal Print Bath Towel Set in several colors (French Merlot pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- The hand towel is also available for $2.79, and the wash cloth for $2.09 after the same coupon code
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at $4.75. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, up to $24 off, and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discounted prices.
Today only, Kohl's offers The Big One Striped Beach Towels in several colors for $8.99. Add six to your cart and apply coupon codes "HOMESAVE10" and "JULY15" to drop that price to $37.34. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $6.22 per towel and a savings of $107 off list price. Buy Now
- measures 34" x 68"
- reversible
Jingmu Store via Amazon offers its Jingmu 63" x 31" Quick-Dry Beach Towel in several colors (Color-10 pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "M6XCG6MZ" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last month, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- microfiber
- double-sided print
- lightweight
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Bathroom Towel 2-Pack in Petal Pink for $8.79 with free shipping. That's $14 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Other colors drop in price w/ Prime membership, just not as much
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors with prices starting from $23.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to $16.79. Opt for free in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees which start at $8.95 for orders under $99. That's at least $4 under our mention from ten days ago, a savings of at least $42 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 23" x 48" to 35" x 72"
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
Ending today, JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Dover Cordless Roman Shade in several colors (Linen pictured) from $23.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $16.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's a savings of at least $43 and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- Available in select sizes from 23x64" to 39x64"
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Queen Air Mattress in Beige for $34.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $29.74. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $89 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
