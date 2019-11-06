New
JCPenney · 23 mins ago
JCPenney Home 575-tc Sateen Wrinkle-Free Sheet Set
$42 $50
pickup at JCPenney

Save $98 off list price for this sheet set, which is available at this price in 8 colors and sizes from Full to California King. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Use coupon code "BIGSALE4" to get the discount.
  • Opt for free same-day pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • Includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases.
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BIGSALE4"
  • Expires 11/6/2019
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Bedding JCPenney JCPenney Home
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register