New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCPenney Home 2" Faux-Wood Horizontal Blinds
$10 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home 2" Faux-Wood Horizontal Blinds in White with prices starting at $13.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $9.79. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's at least $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Available in 31x48", 23x64", and 31x64"
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "REA472"
  • Expires 6/20/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Decor JCPenney JCPenney Home
Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register