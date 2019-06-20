New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$10 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home 2" Faux-Wood Horizontal Blinds in White with prices starting at $13.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $9.79. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's at least $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 31x48", 23x64", and 31x64"
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Westclox Retro 1950 Kitchen Wall Clock
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Westclox Retro 1950 Kitchen Wall Clock in Red for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 under last year's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
- Walmart matches this deal
- chrome bezel
- 9.5" in diameter
- plastic case
- Model: 32042R
eBay · 2 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Creative Co-Op Eat Here Metal Wall Sign
$21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Creative Co-op Eat Here Metal Wall Sign for $21.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- measures 9" x .5" x 16"
- retro look with distressed finish
- designed to give illusion of an electric sign (does not light up)
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Artificial Plants & Flowers at Home Depot
50% to 75% off
Save on a variety of styles
Home Depot cuts 50% to 75% off a selection of Home Accents Holiday Artificial Plants & Flowers, with prices starting at
Update: Prices now start from $6.44.
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
Target · 1 wk ago
Goodfellow & Co Men's Polo Shirt
$5
pickup at Target
Target offers the Goodfellow & Co Men's Polo Shirt in several styles (Standard Fit Navy Voyage pictured) for $5. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's at least half off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to 5X
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Damante Men's Modern Banded Collar Dress Shirt
$8 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Damante Men's Modern Banded Collar Dress Shirt in Blue for $12. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $8.40. Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $31 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Free same-day pickup may be available
- Available in 15.5/34-35 and 16/34-35
