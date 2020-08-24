New
JCPenney · 54 mins ago
JCPenney Friends & Family Sale
Up to 50% off + extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $49

Use coupon code "FAMILY29" to take an extra 30% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, and home goods. Plus, the same code takes an extra 10% off select furniture, mattresses, electronics, fitness equipment, window treatments, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Pickup may be available.)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FAMILY29"
  • Expires 8/24/2020
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Store Events JCPenney
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register