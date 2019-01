Ending today, JCPenney takesa selection of clearance items . Plus, coupon code "YOUSHOP2" cuts an(ororders of $100 or more ). Shipping adds, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95 or free for most orders over $25; free same-day pickup may also be available for select items.) A couple of best bets, with prices after the coupon: