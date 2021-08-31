JCPenney End of Summer Sale: Up to 60% off
JCPenney
JCPenney End of Summer Sale
up to 60% off

Take up to 60% off nearly 6,000 items. Plus, coupon code "INSTYLE8" takes an extra 25% off select items priced below $75, and 30% off select items priced above $75. Shop Now at JCPenney

  • Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
  • Code "INSTYLE8"
  • Expires 9/6/2021
