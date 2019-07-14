New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
up to 60% off
JCPenney takes up to 60% off a selection of clothing, accessories, home items, and more. Shipping adds $8.95, although orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95 and free for most orders over $99; free same-day pickup may also available for select items.) Shop Now
Expires 7/14/2019
Woot · 1 day ago
Woot Garage Sale
Woot discounts a wide range of electronics, tools, shirts, and home items during its Garage Sale. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Subscription Boxes at Amazon
up to 70% off
For Prime members, Amazon takes up to 70% off first-order subscription boxes. These orders receive free shipping. Save on pet-related subscriptions, the gentleman's box, the allure beauty box, and more. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
B&H Photo Video July 4th Deals
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $49
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
Amazon · 3 days ago
Overstock Items at Amazon
Up to 70% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon continues to take up to 70% off a selection of overstock items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop for a little bit of everything — from groceries to beauty products, jewelry, electronics, homewares, toys, and more. Shop Now
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $983 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Marina Azure pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day pickup where available; otherwise, choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
$23 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
