JCPenney discounts thousands of items during its Click Start Your Cart Sale. Better yet, apply coupon code "BLAC43" to score an extra 30% off most items. (Alternately, coupon code "27GOSHOP" cuts an extra 25% off orders of $100 or more or 20% off orders under $100.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which start at $8.95 for orders under $99.) Sale ends July 18. Shop Now
Amazon Prime Day is now live, with deals on tens of thousands of items throughout its site exclusive to its Prime members. The sale ends July 17 at 3 am ET. Shop Now
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon Warehouse takes an extra 20% off select open-box, used, and closeout items during its Prime Day Celebration Sale. (Eligible items are marked with "20% off".) Prime members bag free shipping. Discounted items include computers and tablets, TVs, Amazon devices, headphones, and kitchen gadgets. Shop Now
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, buy a $25 Amazon Digital or Physical Gift Card for $25 and get a $5 Amazon credit for free via coupon code "GCPRIME19". (It will be emailed to you within two days of purchase.) That's an extremely rare discount from Amazon. Buy Now
- If you're spending any money on Prime Day deals, send this to yourself to essentially get $5 (to spend once Prime Day is done) for free
Target offers a selection of discounts for its Target Deal Days. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
- $20 gift card w/ $100 purchase
- 40% off furniture
- 40% off rugs
- 50% off select home & apparel
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors with prices starting from $23.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to $16.79. Opt for free in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees which start at $8.95 for orders under $99. That's at least $4 under our mention from ten days ago, a savings of at least $42 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 23" x 48" to 35" x 72"
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x29
Sign In or Register