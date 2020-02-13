Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 52 mins ago
JCPenney Clearance
Up to 70% off + Extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $99

Save on thousands of items, including apparel, home goods, small kitchen appliances, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to take 20% off, or 25% orders of $100 or more.
  • The above coupon takes 10% off select categories, such as mattresses, electronics, and fitness equipment.
  • Opt for free same-day pickup or $3.95 ship-to-store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee; alternatively, orders over $25 bag free pickup, and orders over $99 bag free shipping.
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
