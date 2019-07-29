- Create an Account or Login
JCPenney discounts thousands of items as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, coupon code "BLAC43" cuts an extra 30% off most items (which is a better coupon than what is advertised on the product page). Alternatively, use coupon SUMMER25" for 20% off (or 25% off over $100).
Opt for free same day pickup, where available; otherwise, opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $25 or more bag free ship-to-store pickup, while orders of $99 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Today only, Best Buy discounts a selection of items during its Black Friday in July Sale. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the shipping fees, which start at $3.99, or spend $35 or more to receive free shipping. (Select items receive free shipping.) Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
For Prime members, Amazon continues to take up to 70% off first-order subscription boxes. These orders receive free shipping. Save on pet-related subscriptions, the gentleman's box, the allure beauty box, and more. Shop Now
Amazon continues to take up to 70% off a selection of overstock items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop for a little bit of everything — from groceries to beauty products, jewelry, electronics, homewares, toys, and more. Shop Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Eggnog pictured) from $14 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under last week's mention, up to $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "SUMMER25 " cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup where available; otherwise choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $7 today. Buy Now
