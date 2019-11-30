Personalize your DealNews Experience
JCPenney has officially released its 2019 Black Friday ad. The sale starts in-store on Thanksgiving at 2 pm and runs through Saturday, while online shopping starts on Wednesday. You'll save up to 80% on a wide selection of clothing, shoes, jewelry, toys, and home items through November 30.
JCPenney will also offer a coupon giveaway on Thanksgiving. These coupons will be handed out before doors open on Thursday, while supplies last, and will give $10, $100, or $500 off a purchase of $10, $100, or $500 or more respectively. Each store will have at least one $500 off coupon. Shop Now at JCPenney
A number of Best Buy Black Friday deals are already active. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on laptops, unlocked cell phones, gaming accessories, components, networking, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Save on a variety of home items, including small appliances, decor, cookware, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Woot discounts an array of "crap" to under $5, under $10, under $25, under $50, and over $50. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
That's a savings of $37 off list price. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's $43 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
It's the lowest price we've seen (we also saw it for this price in July). Buy Now at JCPenney
That's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
