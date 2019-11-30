JCPenney has officially released its 2019 Black Friday ad. The sale starts in-store on Thanksgiving at 2 pm and runs through Saturday, while online shopping starts on Wednesday. You'll save up to 80% on a wide selection of clothing, shoes, jewelry, toys, and home items through November 30.



JCPenney will also offer a coupon giveaway on Thanksgiving. These coupons will be handed out before doors open on Thursday, while supplies last, and will give $10, $100, or $500 off a purchase of $10, $100, or $500 or more respectively. Each store will have at least one $500 off coupon. Shop Now at JCPenney