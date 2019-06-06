New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
40% to 60% off + 20% off
free shipping w/ $99
Save on a selection of jewelry for every occasion
JCPenney takes 40% to 60% off Fine & Fashion Jewelry during its Biggest Jewelry Sale of the Season. Plus, get an extra 20% off via coupon code "SHOPNOW3". (The same code cuts an extra 25% off orders of $100 or more.) Shipping starts at $8.95, although orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. (Some items may qualify for free ship-to-store or free same-day pickup.) Deal ends June 6. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts:
- 2 Pairs of Pink & White Cultured Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings for $10 + pickup ($40 off)
- 1-tcw Diamond Solitaire Ring in 10K White Gold for $1,124.99 + $0 s&h (pictured, $2,124.99 off)
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Wicary Freshwater Pearl Cat Stud Earrings
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find
Wicary via Amazon offers its Wicary Sterling Silver 7mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl Cat Stud Earrings in White for $11.99. Coupon code "D5TEQ8YU" cuts the price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find.
BeHearty · 3 days ago
4-tcw Genuine Diamond & Created Sapphire Pendant / Earrings
$40 $280
free shipping
BeHearty offers this 4-Total Carat Weight Genuine Diamond and Created Sapphire Pendant and Earrings Set for $99.99. Coupon code "DNDSAPP39" cuts it to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $240 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 10mm heart shaped lab created sapphire
- .03-tcw diamond
- 6mm created sapphire earrings
- set in solid sterling
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Women's Rose Gold Watch & Stackable Bracelet Gift Set
$10 $25
$6 shipping
Walmart offers this Women's Rose Gold Watch & Stackable Bracelet Gift Set for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- includes five bracelets
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Connections From Hallmark Pink Crystal I Love You More Heart Charm Set
$8
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Connections From Hallmark Pink Crystal I Love You More Heart Charm Set for $8.03 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel heart charm
- inscribed with "I Love Your More"
JCPenney · 5 days ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 4 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$14 $60
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Black for $17.99. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $14.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may be available.) That's $46 off and an incredibly low price for a pair of oxfords. Buy Now
Tips
- Wide sizes cost more so be sure to select "medium" width
Features
- Available in select medium sizes from 8 to 13
JCPenney · 5 days ago
NASA Men's Long-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
$8 $27
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the NASA Men's Long-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt in Black for $12.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to
$9.09. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update : It's dropped to $8.39 via the coupon code above. Buy Now
Update : It's dropped to $8.39 via the coupon code above. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants
$9 $50
JCPenney pickup
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or $3.95 for other-day pickup if same-day's unavailable). That's $41 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 30x30 to 42x30
