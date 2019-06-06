New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCPenney Biggest Jewelry Sale
40% to 60% off + 20% off
free shipping w/ $99
Save on a selection of jewelry for every occasion

JCPenney takes 40% to 60% off Fine & Fashion Jewelry during its Biggest Jewelry Sale of the Season. Plus, get an extra 20% off via coupon code "SHOPNOW3". (The same code cuts an extra 25% off orders of $100 or more.) Shipping starts at $8.95, although orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. (Some items may qualify for free ship-to-store or free same-day pickup.) Deal ends June 6. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts:
