JCPenney Back to School Sale: Extra 25% off
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCPenney Back to School Sale
Extra 25% off
free shipping w/ $75

Use coupon code "SCHOOL21" for an extra 25% off school clothes, backpacks and lunch boxes, dorm essentials, and more (it applies to both full price and sale items). Shop Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • The code takes 10% off select furniture, mattresses, electronics, small electrics, innovative gifts, floor care, blinds and shades, watches, and salon products.
  • Orders of $75 or more ship free; otherwise choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 store pickup charge.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SCHOOL21"
  • Expires 8/15/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Store Events JCPenney
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register