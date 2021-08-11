JCPenney Back to School Sale: Extra 25% off

Use coupon code "SCHOOL21" for an extra 25% off school clothes, backpacks and lunch boxes, dorm essentials, and more (it applies to both full price and sale items). Shop Now at JCPenney
- The code takes 10% off select furniture, mattresses, electronics, small electrics, innovative gifts, floor care, blinds and shades, watches, and salon products.
- Orders of $75 or more ship free; otherwise choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 store pickup charge.
The "Woot! Off" may be fake, but the savings are real. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- The Woot! Off fakery continues at their shirt store.
- For full effect, say "Woot! On, Woot! Off" in Mr. Miyagi style as you browse.
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on over 330 items of apparel and gear from brands including CamelBack, Big Agnes, Arc'Teryx, prAna, and The North Face. Shop Now at REI
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; otherwise, orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the CamelBak Chute Mag 20-oz. Vacuum Water Bottle for $18.73 (low by $4).
That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in English Brown, Black, or British Khaki.
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
Scroll down to find select jeans discounted 40%. Plus, coupon code "GOSAVE30" takes an extra 30% off. (Eligible items are marked.) Discounted brands include Levi's, Arizona, St. John's Bay, Blue Spice, Thereabouts, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Pictured is the Arizona Men's Advance Flex 360 Slim Fit Jean for $19.59 after coupon ($30 off).
- Choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 ship to store fee.
Apply coupon code "FLASH28" to save an extra 35% off over 14,000 already discounted items. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Orders of $75 ship free; otherwise choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 store pickup charge.
- Pictured is the Fieldcrest Arden Sheer Single Curtain Panel in Graphite from $15.59 after coupon.
Save on a huge selection of furniture, including brand names. Code "LOVESEAT" takes an extra 25% to 30% off select items over $750 in this sale. Also, "FLASH28" takes an extra 10% off of many more items in the sale. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Pictured is the Signature Design by Ashley Essex 5-piece Dining Set for $863 after coupon "LOVESEAT" (a savings of $297).
- Choose in-store pickup where available, to avoid shipping charges. Some items ship for free.
Sign In or Register