JCPenney Back to School Sale: Deals from under $10

Save on fashion sneakers from $12.59, boys' pants from $7.79, backpacks from $12.59, AirPod cases from $8.99, and much more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Orders of $75 ship free; otherwise choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 store pickup charge.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save on baby carriers and strollers, hand sanitizer, a laptop, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on over 2,500 styles. Men's shorts start from $17, women's t-shirts from $18, and men's shoes from $19, among other savings. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in English Brown, Black, or British Khaki.
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
Save on thousands of items including clothing, jewelry, and home goods. Apply code "GOSAVE30" to get an additional 30% off. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Shipping adds $8.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Apply coupon code "GOSAVE30" for the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in several colors (Angel Blue pictured).
Scroll down to find select jeans discounted 40%. Plus, coupon code "GOSAVE30" takes an extra 30% off. (Eligible items are marked.) Discounted brands include Levi's, Arizona, St. John's Bay, Blue Spice, Thereabouts, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Pictured is the Arizona Men's Advance Flex 360 Slim Fit Jean for $19.59 after coupon ($30 off).
- Choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 ship to store fee.
Sign In or Register