JCPenney offers a range of discounts on apparel and accessories, jewelry, and home items via coupon code "GETNOW21" as part of its July 4th Sale, as listed below. Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $99 or more qualify for free shipping. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95 and free for most orders over $49; free same-day pickup may also available for select items. Surcharges apply for large items.) Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 26 (for some reason). Shop Now