JCPenney 4th of July Sale: Extra 30% off over $75, extra 25% off under $75
JCPenney 4th of July Sale
Extra 30% off over $75, extra 25% off under $75
free shipping w/ $75

Take up to 50% off mattresses, up to 40% off bedding, window treatments, and furniture, up to 25% off kitchen items, 50% off kids' Arizona clothing, 30% to 40% off Xersion activewear, and more. Plus, save extra with coupon code "JULY4". Shop Now at JCPenney

  • Pictured is the Patio Umbrella for $35.99 after coupon ($84 off).
  • Orders of $75 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $8.95.
  • Code "JULY4"
  • Expires 7/5/2021
