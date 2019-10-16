New
JCPenney · 32 mins ago
JCP Home Sullivan Blackout Grommet-Top Single Curtain Panel
from $21
free same-day pickup at JCPenney

That's at least $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Opt for free same-day pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee; otherwise, shipping to store costs $3.95 for orders under $25.
Features
  • available in several colors (Indigo pictured)
  • 50" x 63" or 50" x 84" panel for $20.99 ($39 off list)
  • 50" x 95" panel for $24.49 ($46 off list)
  • 50" x 108" panel for $27.99 ($52 off list)
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BLAC43"
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Decor JCPenney JCPenney Home
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register