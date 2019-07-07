New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
from $20 $60
$9 shipping
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Premium 2.5" Cut-to-Width Cordless Faux Wood Blinds in several colors (White pictured) from $30. Use coupon code "4SPARKLE" or "BLAC43" to cut the starting price to $20. With $8.95 for shipping, that's at least $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 6. Shop Now
- "4SPARKLE" renders the best price for the smallest size in each color; "BLAC43" yields the best price for all other options. (These codes don't stack.)
- After choosing the color and product, enter your desired width, and the blinds will be custom fabricated to your specifications.
- wand-tilt control
- includes a valance and mounting hardware
Code "BLAC43"
Code "4SPARKLE"
Expires 7/7/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Wayfair · 11 hrs ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
Walmart · 1 mo ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3pk
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 14" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit
from $9 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
Features
- Weiser Re-Keying Kit for $8.52
- Schlage Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
- Kwikset Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
Walmart · 6 days ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off list tied with tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
JCPenney · 6 hrs ago
JCP Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade
from $21 $60
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors with prices starting from $30. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to $21. Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid shipping fees which start at $8.95 for orders under $99. That's tied with our May mention, a savings of at least $39 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in most sizes 23" x 48" to 35" x 72"
JCPenney · 1 day ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$14
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $13.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under our May mention, up to $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 19 hrs ago
St. John's Bay Men's Cash Strap Sandals
$14 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Cash Strap Sandals in Brown for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for free same-day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95.) That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes 8 to 13. Buy Now
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's $983 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
JCPenney · 1 day ago
JCPenney Home Quick-Dri Bath Towels
from $3 $10
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Quick-Dri Bath Towels in an array of colors from $2.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $2.03. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (If same-day isn't available, pickup adds $3.95.) That's tied with last July's starting price and is a savings of up to $55. Shop Now
Features
- Washcloth for $2.09
- Hand Towel for $2.79
- Bath Towel for $4.19
- 6pc Bath Towel Set for $17.50
JCPenney · 23 hrs ago
JCPenney Home 50x63" Pasadena Embroidery Room Darkening Grommet Panel
$13 $50
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the JCPenney Home 50x63" Pasadena Embroidery Room Darkening Grommet Panel in Cool White for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1.5" diameter grommets
- machine washable
