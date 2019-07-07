New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCP Home Premium 2.5" Cut-to-Width Cordless Faux Wood Blinds
from $20 $60
$9 shipping
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Premium 2.5" Cut-to-Width Cordless Faux Wood Blinds in several colors (White pictured) from $30. Use coupon code "4SPARKLE" or "BLAC43" to cut the starting price to $20. With $8.95 for shipping, that's at least $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 6. Shop Now
Tips
  • "4SPARKLE" renders the best price for the smallest size in each color; "BLAC43" yields the best price for all other options. (These codes don't stack.)
  • After choosing the color and product, enter your desired width, and the blinds will be custom fabricated to your specifications.
Features
  • wand-tilt control
  • includes a valance and mounting hardware
