JCPenney · 16 mins ago
JCP Home Plaza Thermal Rod-Pocket Curtain Panel
$7 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney

JCPenney offers the JCpenney Home Plaza Thermal Rod-Pocket Curtain Panel in several colors (Beige pictured) for $9.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts it to $6.99. Choose $3.95 in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Buy Now

Features
  • 50" wide
  • available in lengths from 63" to 120"
  • Code "BLAC43"
