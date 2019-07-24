- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
JCPenney offers the JCpenney Home Plaza Thermal Rod-Pocket Curtain Panel in several colors (Beige pictured) for $9.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts it to $6.99. Choose $3.95 in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Eggnog pictured) from $14 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under last week's mention, up to $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
MDA Direct via Amazon offers the Godinger 850ml Whiskey Decanter Globe for $29.99. That prices drops at checkout to $19.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this Solar Powered Motion Sensor Light for $8.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers select Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples in several colors (Loden Frost pictured) for free. (Scroll towards the bottom of the page, click on the desired color, then choose the 8x10" Peel & Stick Color Swatch option.) Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's a great way to get a free color swatch without in-store pickup hassles. Color choices may be limited. Shop Now
Overstock.com offers the Safavieh Madison Snowflake Vintage Boho Oriental Medallion Rug in several colors (Cream/Navy pictured) from $23.59. Shipping adds $1, but orders of $45 or more bag free shipping. That's at least $84 off and around $2 or $3 less than what you'd pay elsewhere, based on the smallest size. (Amazon and Home Depot match on some sizes.) Shop Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan or Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $19.59. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
