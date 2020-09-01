Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCP Home McKenzie Washable Rectangular Rug
from $13
free pickup w/ $25

Save up to $165 on each of these sizes. Shop Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Use coupon code "NEWYOU20" to get these deals.
  • Where available, choose free same-day pickup; otherwise, opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $25 or more bag free ship-to-store pickup, or spend $99 or more to bag free shipping.)
Features
  • 20" x 34" for $13.49 ($17 off)
  • 2ft 5" x 3ft 9" for $26.99 ($33 off)
  • 3ft 4" x 5ft for $52.49 ($68 off)
  • 5ft x 8ft for $112.49 ($138 off)
  • 6ft x 9ft for $134.99 ($165 off)
  • 20" x 60" Runner for $26.99 ($33 off)
  • 24" x 108" Runner for $52.49 ($68 off)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "NEWYOU20"
  • Expires 1/9/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Rugs JCPenney JCPenney Home
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register