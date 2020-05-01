Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCP Home Cut-to-Width Cordless Light-Filtering Cellular Shade
from $25
pickup at JCP

That's a savings of at least $30. Shop Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
  • Size 13-17.5" x 48" requires $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (The rest can be picked up for free.)
  • Use coupon code "2CHILL" to get the discount.
Features
  • available in widths from 13" to 71.5"
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "2CHILL"
  • Expires 1/5/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Decor JCPenney JCPenney Home
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register