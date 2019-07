JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors with prices starting from $30. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to $21. Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid shipping fees which start at $8.95 for orders under $99. That's tied with our May mention, a savings of at least $39 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now