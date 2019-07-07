New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
from $21 $60
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors with prices starting from $30. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to $21. Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid shipping fees which start at $8.95 for orders under $99. That's tied with our May mention, a savings of at least $39 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in most sizes 23" x 48" to 35" x 72"
Details
Comments
JCPenney · 1 day ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$14
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $13.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under our May mention, up to $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 18 hrs ago
JCPenney Home 50x63" Pasadena Embroidery Room Darkening Grommet Panel
$13 $50
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the JCPenney Home 50x63" Pasadena Embroidery Room Darkening Grommet Panel in Cool White for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1.5" diameter grommets
- machine washable
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Zora Under Cabinet LED Light 2-Pack
$17 $27
free shipping
ZoraDirect via Amazon offers the Zora Under Cabinet LED Light 2-Pack for $26.99. Coupon code "MOHW3XUX" and the $6 off clip coupon drop that to $16.94. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- motion sensor
- three color modes
- 160 lumen output
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples
free
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers select Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples in several colors (Loden Frost pictured) for free. (Scroll towards the bottom of the page, click on the desired color, then choose the 8x10" Peel & Stick Color Swatch option.) Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's a great way to get a free color swatch without in-store pickup hassles. Color choices may be limited. Shop Now
Amazon · 3 days ago
Umbra Mappit Magnetic World Map Wall Decor
$24 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Umbra Mappit Magnetic World Map Wall Decor for $23.69 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 under our mention from last month and the best price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- VMInnovations matches this price.
Features
- includes 12 nickel-plated magnets to mark locations or pin memos and photos
- Model: 1008050-624
Amazon · 6 days ago
Homlux 5-Foot Heavy Duty Sturdy Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit
$33
free shipping
Amazon offers the Homlux 5-Foot Heavy Duty Single Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit in Black for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
JCPenney · 14 hrs ago
St. John's Bay Men's Cash Strap Sandals
$14 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Cash Strap Sandals in Brown for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for free same-day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95.) That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes 8 to 13. Buy Now
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's $983 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Outdoor Oasis 10x6ft Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella
$38 $180
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x6-Foot Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella in Red for $53.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $37.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $134 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 2 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 day ago
JCPenney Home Quick-Dri Bath Towels
from $3 $10
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Quick-Dri Bath Towels in an array of colors from $2.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $2.03. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (If same-day isn't available, pickup adds $3.95.) That's tied with last July's starting price and is a savings of up to $55. Shop Now
Features
- Washcloth for $2.09
- Hand Towel for $2.79
- Bath Towel for $4.19
- 6pc Bath Towel Set for $17.50
