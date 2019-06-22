New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
from $11
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCP Home 300-Thread Count Ultra Soft Percale Sheet Set in Solid and Print styles with prices starting from $15. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that starting price to $10.50 with all sizes and prices listed below. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- Sets include a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases (Twin sizes include a single pillowcase)
- Twin for $10.50 ($40 off)
- Twin XL for $16.80 ($43 off)
- Full for $23.80 ($56 off)
- Queen for $27.30 ($73 off)
- King for $34.30 ($96 off)
- California King for $34.30 ($96 off)
exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 4 days ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Ends Today
Macy's · 7 hrs ago
Martha Stewart Collection Essentials Reversible Down Alternative Comforter
$20 $130
pickup at Macy's
Today only, Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Essentials Reversible Down Alternative Comforter in several colors for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's up to $110 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
- Orders of $49 or more bag free shipping
- available in sizes twin to king
AlphabetDeal · 5 mos ago
Elegant Comfort 8pc Stripe Comforter Set
$51
free shipping
That's $99 off list and the best deal we could find
AlphabetDeal offers the Elegant Comfort 8-Piece Dobby Stripe Bed-in-a-Bag Comforter Set in several colors (White pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "Comfort" cuts that to $50.99. With free shipping, that's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes full/queen and king. The set includes:
- comforter
- bed skirt
- flat sheet
- fitted sheet
- 2 pillow shams
- 2 pillowcases
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Intex Classic Downy Twin Air Mattress
$8 $16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Classic Downy Twin Air Mattress for $7.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find by $10, and the lowest price we've seen for any Intex air mattress. Buy Now
- plush flocked top
- extra wide valve openings for fast inflating and deflating
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt
$7 $40
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $10. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $7. Opt for same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
JCPenney · 7 hrs ago
JCP Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels
from $1
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels in several colors via coupon code "REA472", as listed below. Choose same-day pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup if it's not available.) Shop Now
- JCP Home Performance Washcloth for $1.40
- JCP Home Performance Hand Towel for $2.10
- JCP Home Performance Bath Towel for $3.50
JCPenney · 21 hrs ago
St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants
$9
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or $3.95 for ship-to-store if same-day is unavailable). That's tied with last month's mention, $41 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 30x30 to 32x34
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
