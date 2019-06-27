New
JCPenney · 50 mins ago
from $10 $130
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCP Home 300-Thread Count Easy Care Sheet Sets in several colors (Bluebell pictured) starting from $12.99. Coupon code "GETNOW21" cuts the starting price to $9.74. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's at least $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- Twin available for $9.74 ($40 off)
- Full available for $22.49 ($58 off)
- Cal King available for $29.99 ($100 off)
- sets include a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases (Twin sizes include a single pillowcase)
exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 6 days ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
AlphabetDeal · 5 mos ago
Elegant Comfort 8pc Stripe Comforter Set
$51
free shipping
That's $99 off list and the best deal we could find
AlphabetDeal offers the Elegant Comfort 8-Piece Dobby Stripe Bed-in-a-Bag Comforter Set in several colors (White pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "Comfort" cuts that to $50.99. With free shipping, that's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes full/queen and king. The set includes:
- comforter
- bed skirt
- flat sheet
- fitted sheet
- 2 pillow shams
- 2 pillowcases
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Intex Classic Downy Twin Air Mattress
$8 $16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Classic Downy Twin Air Mattress for $7.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find by $10, and the lowest price we've seen for any Intex air mattress. Buy Now
- plush flocked top
- extra wide valve openings for fast inflating and deflating
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Cok King-Size Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
$21 $38
free shipping
ATO Home via Amazon offers the Cok King-Size Shredded Memory Foam Pillow for $37.99. Coupon code "MRZ4WX3G" cuts that to $20.89. With free shipping, that's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- no-shift construction
- washable cover
JCPenney · 2 days ago
JCP Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels
from $1
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels in several colors via coupon code "REA472", as listed below. Choose same-day pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup if it's not available.) Shop Now
- JCP Home Performance Washcloth for $1.40
- JCP Home Performance Hand Towel for $2.10
- JCP Home Performance Bath Towel for $3.50
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts:
from $5
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a wide selection of St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts, with prices starting at $4.54 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup (or same-day pickup, where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
JCPenney · 2 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants
$9
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or $3.95 for ship-to-store if same-day is unavailable). That's tied with last month's mention, $41 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 30x30 to 32x34
JCPenney · 23 hrs ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
