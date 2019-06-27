New
JCPenney
JCP Home 300-Thread Count Easy Care Sheet Sets
from $10 $130
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCP Home 300-Thread Count Easy Care Sheet Sets in several colors (Bluebell pictured) starting from $12.99. Coupon code "GETNOW21" cuts the starting price to $9.74. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's at least $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
  • Twin available for $9.74 ($40 off)
  • Full available for $22.49 ($58 off)
  • Cal King available for $29.99 ($100 off)
Features
  • sets include a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases (Twin sizes include a single pillowcase)
Details
Comments
  • Code "GETNOW21"
  • Expires 6/27/2019
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
