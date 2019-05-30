NeweggFlash offers the JCO Mini Cube 1080p Intelligent 180° Panoramic Camera for $69.99 with free shipping. Coupon code "NEFPBP18" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Features
  • 2-way audio
  • cloud storage
  • night vision
  • motion detection and alerts