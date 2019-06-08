New
Dell Small Business · 29 mins ago
JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$220 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $219.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $80 off list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • Most retailers are matching this discount
Features
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers Dell Small Business JBL
Bluetooth
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register