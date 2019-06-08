New
Dell Small Business · 29 mins ago
$220 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $219.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $80 off list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Most retailers are matching this discount
Features
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
Details
Comments
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
JBL · 3 days ago
JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
$40 $60
free shipping
JBL offers its JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $20 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- Several other merchants match this price, including Walmart and Best Buy
Features
- 1,000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery
- waterproof casing
- up 10 hours of playtime per charge
- Model: JBLCLIP3BLK
Amazon · 2 days ago
Domie GravaStar 20W Bluetooth Speaker
$180 $250
free shipping
DomieDirect via Amazon offers its Dome GravaStar 20W Bluetooth Speaker for $249.99. Clip the $20 coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "QZVAV58B" to cut that to $179.99. With free shipping, that's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 30 hour playtime on a single charge
- shock absorbing design
- pair with other devices via Bluetooth or AUX cable
Amazon · 2 days ago
Bugani Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Bugani Direct via Amazon offers its Bugani Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black-02 for $19.99. Coupon code "IGELYRQM" drops that to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IPX7 waterproof
- up to 32-foot range
- Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in microphone
Walmart · 1 wk ago
LG Portable 20W Bluetooth Speaker
$64 $103
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG Portable 20-watt Bluetooth Speaker in Silver for $67.73 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most retailers charge $100 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $64.34. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $64.34. Buy Now
Features
- stereo sound
- dual speaker pairing
- up to 9 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: NP7550-SL
Amazon · 2 mos ago
LFS LED Bluetooth Speaker
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find
FuLesi via Amazon offers the LFS LED Bluetooth Speaker for $16.99. Coupon code "VLU56TUE" cuts the price to $8.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. It features 40mm 5-watt drivers, a built-in mic, and auto-changing multicolored LED lights.
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell Small Business Clearance Sale
At least 45% off
free shipping
Save on a wide range of desktops and laptops
Dell Small Business takes at least 45% off a wide range of laptops and desktops during its clearance sale. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
- Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $499 ($285 off)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3573 Intel Kaby Lake i5 16" Laptop for $529.99 (pictured, $80 off)
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Coffee Lake i5 PC
$589
free shipping
That's a savings of $477 off list price
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $589 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $477 off, and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
- Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
JBL · 2 days ago
JBL E15 Wired Earphones
$9 $40
free shipping
JBL offers the JBL E15 Wired In-Ear Headphones in several colors for $9.47 with free shipping. That's slightly below our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Features
- 8.6mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 1-button in-line remote and microphone
- 4-foot tangle-free fabric cable
JBL · 3 days ago
JBL Studio 530 125W Bookshelf Loudspeakers
$300 $600
free shipping
JBL offers its JBL Studio 530 125-watt Bookshelf Loudspeakers for $299.95 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 45Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- 5.25" PolyPlas cone
- 1" compression drive
Sign In or Register