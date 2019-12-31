Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 16 mins ago
JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$175 $350
free shipping

That's $14 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen.(It's the best price we could find today by $25.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Clip the $175 off coupon on the product page to drop the price to $174.95.
Features
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
  • Model: JBLXTREME2BLKAM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers B&H Photo Video JBL
Bluetooth Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register