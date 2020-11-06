That's $20 less than our May mention, a low by $100 (outside of matched prices elsewhere), and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harmon via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
Prices start at $25, save on up to 39 items including on-ear headphones, neck wearable speakers, in-ear earbuds, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
Save up to $280 on a selection of portable speakers and headphones with some of the lowest prices we've seen. Shop Now at Harman Kardon
- Pictured is the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.95 ($280 off).
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by boytone via eBay
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
Save on three models, with prices starting from $58. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony Extra Bass Wireless Portable Speaker for $58 ($42 off)
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- detachable carry strap
- up to 16 hours' battery life
- Model: SRS-XB12
Take up half off over 900 refurbished items on eBay. There's a wide variety of discounted deals, including audio equipment, robot vacuums, laptops, power tools, and kitchen items. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty information.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops in cart.
- In Black/White or Legend Ink/White
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Time to get your favorite "Monster Mash" on with some great October deals on speakers, headphones, and more. Prices start at around $20 after savings. Shop Now at JBL
Shop a selection of earbuds, headphones, and speakers. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is JBL Quantum 300 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones for $40 (low by $13).
That's the best price we could find by $10 and a great deal for a pair of workout-approved buds in general. Buy Now at JBL
- They're available in 5 colors.
- wearable in-ear or behind-the-ear
- in-line 1-button remote with mic
- Model: JBLENDURRUN
Save on brand name sound for your computer and devices. Shop Now at Amazon
