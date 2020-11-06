New
eBay · 49 mins ago
JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$150 $350
free shipping

That's $20 less than our May mention, a low by $100 (outside of matched prices elsewhere), and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Harmon via eBay.
  • Available in several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
Features
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay JBL
Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register