Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 45 mins ago
JBL Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$25 $50
free shipping

That's a low by $12, and remains the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, that's tied with our August mention for an open-box pair. Most stores currently charge $50.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Harman via eBay.
Features
  • 32mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 11-hour battery life
  • Microphone
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • Available in 3 colors (Black pictured)
  • Model: T450BT
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay JBL
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register