Harman Audio via eBay offers the JBL Under Armour Sport Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now
RedTagCamera via eBay offers the JBL T110 Wired In-Ear Headphones in several colors for $12.49. In-cart that drops to $10.62. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $2. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99. That's $15 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $15.) Buy Now
Uniojo via Amazon offers its Uniojo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99. Coupon code "AIQT5R68" drops that to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week at $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5, although most retailers charge $179 or more. Buy Now
DirectS via Amazon offers the L Linpa World Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.99. Coupon code "WBA4G47H" drops that to $12.25. With free shipping, that's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Climalite Shorts in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $15. Add two pairs to cart for the in-cart price of $22.50. With free shipping, that's a savings of $14 for two pairs of similar adidas men's shorts elsewhere. (For further reference, we saw a singular pair for $11 in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now
