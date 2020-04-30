Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
JBL Tune 210 Earphones
$10 $20
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In several colors (Black pictured).
  • Sold by Harman via eBay.
Features
  • Tangle-free flat cable
  • Metallic-finish housing
  • 8.7mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz response
  • In-line microphone
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
