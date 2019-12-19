Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
JBL Tune 205BT Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
$16 $40
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available at this price in green, silver, or champagne.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • Need it for Christmas? Select locations have same-day pickup available, and pickup orders placed by December 24 at 3 pm local time will ready in time for Christmas. Otherwise, place your order via Standard shipping by December 21 to arrive by Christmas; shipping is free for orders of $25 or more. Ship-to-store pickup orders may take up to 9 business days to arrive.
  • 12.5mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • up to 6-hour battery life
  • flat cable and single-button remote with mircophone
  • Model: JBLT205BTGRNAM
  • Expires 12/19/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
