B&H Photo Video · 7 hrs ago
JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless Earphones
$50 $100
  • Available in Green, White, or Yellow at this price.
  • 5.8mm Drivers
  • JBL Pure Bass Sound
  • up to 4 hours of playback
  • frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
  • includes charging case
