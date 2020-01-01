Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 30 mins ago
JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless Earphones
$50 $100
free shipping

That's $50 off list, making these earphones half-price. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • available in Black or White
  • four hours of battery life
  • 12 hour battery charging case
  • hands-free calling
  • Model: BLT120TWS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/1/2020
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Macy's JBL
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register