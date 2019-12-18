Open Offer in New Tab
JBL · 47 mins ago
JBL Tune 115BT Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$15 $40
free shipping

It's $15 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at JBL

Tips
  • Orders placed by 3 pm ET on December 13 will ship in time for Christmas.
Features
  • available in 4 colors (Black pictured)
  • 8.6mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 8-hour battery life
  • flat cable and 3-button remote with mircophone
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Model: JBLT115BTBLKAM
