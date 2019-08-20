New
JBL T110 Wired In-Ear Headphones
$11 $13
free shipping

RedTagCamera via eBay offers the JBL T110 Wired In-Ear Headphones in several colors for $12.49. In-cart that drops to $10.62. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $2. Buy Now

Features
  • 9mm dynamic drivers
  • 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
  • JBL Pure Bass
  • in-line remote with microphone
  • 3.5mm mini-plug
  • includes small, medium, and large eartips
