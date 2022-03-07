New
JBL · 49 mins ago
60% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of JBL Studio Loudspeakers, with prices starting at $300. Shop Now at JBL
Tips
- Pictured is the JBL Studio 580 for $300 ($500 off).
Details
Comments
-
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Samsung Sound Tower
$148 $300
free shipping
That's $50 under our December mention and $2 less than you'd pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- USB input
- bass booster
- LED party lights
- connects to multiple devices via Bluetooth
- Model: MX-T40/ZA
Banggood · 1 wk ago
BlitzWolf Wireless Soundbar
$30 $100
free shipping
That's a savings of $120 off the list price after applying coupon code "BGDN3416". Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Ships from a U.S. Warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
- Bluetooth 4.2
- multi-scene modes
- 40W 2.0 Channel + 4 Speakers
- Model: BW-SDB2
Target · 3 wks ago
TVs, Soundbars, Streaming, & More at Target
Up to 25% off
pickup
Shop streaming media players like Roku and Fire TV Sticks from $19, 40" TVs as low as $230, sound bars from $60, as well as discounts on accessories like cables and mounts. Need it in time for Super Bowl Sunday? Opt for store pickup to get it home and set up in time! (Some items may receive additional savings with pickup!) Shop Now at Target
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Vizio D-Series D40f-J09 40" 1080p HD LED Smart TV for $230 (15% off).
Monoprice · 2 wks ago
Winter Deals at Monoprice
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on speakers, guitars, computer cables, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
