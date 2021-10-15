It's $500 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at JBL
- 200W
- 1" tweeter
- dual 6-1/2" woofers
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $140. Buy Now at JBL
- 38Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- rated for 80W amplifier
- 8 ohms impedance
- Model: ARENA6IWAM
That's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JBL
- frequency response of 45Hz to 40kHz
- two 5.25" PolyPlas woofer cones
- 1" compression driver with neodymium magnet
That's $180 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JBL
- frequency response of 30Hz to 20kHz
- 8" polycellulose woofer
- 1" silk-dome tweeter
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
Although it's only $2 off, it's a buck under our mention from 3 days ago and a great deal on a 50-watt bookshelf speaker set. You'd pay at least $65 for a comparable set elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.9 x 7.4 x 10.6"
- 50-20kHz response
- Wired (not wireless)
Save big on two dozen items in this sale, including headphones, soundbars, audio sunglasses, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar II pictured for $99 ($100 off).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
That's a substantial low by at least $89. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 4 weeks.
- Light Effects
- Karaoke Features
- 80W Max
- 2X Mic-inputs
- 1x Guitar Input
- up to 14 Hours of Playtime
- Model: TANX100
Save on pro audio equipment, headphones, portable speakers, and more. Prices start at $15. Shop Now at JBL
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at JBL
- 8" touch screen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
That's $10 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low by $20.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- up to 16 hours of playback
- Bluetooth 4.1
- built-in microphone
- hands-free calling
Although widely price matched, that's $20 off list and a great price for these headphones. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Up to 40 hours of listening time
- Recharge in as little as 2 hours.
- Built-in mic
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: 510BT
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in Microphone
- Ambient Sound Mode
- 40mm drivers
- Model: JBLQUANTUM100BAM
Thanks to the included $10 in Kohl's Cash, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Kohl's
- In Black or Blue.
- The Kohl's Cash is redeemable October 18th - 24th.
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- noise canceling
- up to 50-hours of play time on a single charge
- up to 33-ft. wireless range
- Model: 460NC
