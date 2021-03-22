New
JBL
JBL Studio 530 Bookshelf Loudspeakers
$280 $600
Features
  • 130mm PolyPlas Woofer Cone
  • 25mm high frequency compression driver
  • frequency response of 45Hz to 40kHz
  • neodymium magnet driver
