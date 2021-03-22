That's $320 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JBL
- 130mm PolyPlas Woofer Cone
- 25mm high frequency compression driver
- frequency response of 45Hz to 40kHz
- neodymium magnet driver
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- 5.25” woofer
- 1" tweeter
- Model: CONTROLXBLKAM
Save on a selection of almost 10 stage speakers. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the JBL Stage A125C Center Channel Speaker for $119.95 ($180 off).
An in-cart discount puts it $20 under our January mention and at the lowest price we've seen. It's $99 under what Klipsch charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" copper-spun front-firing woofer
- Low pass crossover and phase control
- Model: 1016571
It's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- built-in subwoofer
- optimized sound modes
- remote control
- includes optical cable, HDMI cable, and wall mounting kit
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Save on a variety of speakers from Niles, Jamo, Polk Audio, and Definitive Technology. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Niles OS7.3 Indoor/Outdoor Speaker Pair for $249 (low by $150).
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Green.
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 12-hour battery life
You'd pay $7 more for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day JBL warranty applies.
- 8mm driver
- Bluetooth
- Water resistant
- 10 hours per charge
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Available in Black or Camouflage.
- two 3/4" tweeters, two 4" woofers, and dual side-firing passive bass radiators
- frequency response of 50Hz-20kHz
- Bluetooth 5.1
- IPX7-rated waterproof
Sign In or Register