JBL · 32 mins ago
JBL Studio 520C Center Channel Speaker
$140 $350
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by at least $110.

Features
  • dual 4" woofer cones
  • 1" high-frequency compression driver
  • 25 to 150-watt suggested amp range
  • Symmetrical Field Geometry magnet assembly
  • Expires 12/9/2020
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
