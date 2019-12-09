Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Harman Audio offers the JBL Studio 520C 150-watt Dual 4" Center Channel Speaker for $139.95 with free shipping. Buy Now at JBL
That's a $20 drop since September and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $50.) Buy Now at JBL
That's $30 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $100 today. Buy Now at JBL
Save on headphones, speakers, and home audio. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of models starting at $68. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
Save on headphones, speakers, and soundbars that suit a range of budgets. Shop Now at JBL
That is a low by $36, and the best price we've ever seen. (It is also almost half the price of our April mention at $6 less.) Buy Now at JBL
That's half the price we saw in July, and the best deal now by $40. Buy Now at JBL
That's a low by $11 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at JBL
That's a low by $14, and the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, that's tied with our August mention for an open-box pair. Most stores currently charge $50.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $6 under our May mention, $20 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
Although this price is matched now by a number of stores, this is $70 off list and the best price we've seen for these earbuds. (They were $14 at Amazon on Prime Day.) Buy Now at Walmart
Sign In or Register