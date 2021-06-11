JBL Studio 5 Series Speakers: Up to 69% off
JBL Studio 5 Series Speakers
up to 69% off
Save on a range of speakers priced up to $530 off. Shop Now at JBL

  • JBL Studio 520C 150W Center-Channel Loudspeaker for $109.99 (pictured, $240 off)
  • JBL Studio 530 Bookshelf Speakers for $249.99 ($350 off)
  • JBL Studio 590 Floorstanding Speaker for $469.99 ($530 off)
  • JBL Studio 550P 10" Powered Subwoofer for $199.99 ($400 off)
